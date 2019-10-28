US Soccer has found Jill Ellis's successor.

The United States Women's National Team officially named Vladko Andonovski its head coach on Monday.

Andonovski, 43, spent the last seven seasons coaching in the National Women's Soccer League where he was twice named the NWSL Coach of the Year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vlatko to the U.S. Soccer family,” said US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro in a statement. “As one of the most accomplished coaches in the NWSL history, he’s proven he can help world-class players reach their peak, inspire his teams and win championships. He is widely respected by players and leaders across our soccer community, and he has the work ethic and winning mentality to guide the greatest women’s soccer program in history into their next era of success."

From Skopje, North Macedonia, Andonovski compiled a 72-50-43 record over his NWSL tenure with FC Kansas City and Reign FC.

“It’s a huge honor and I’m very excited to get started with this group of players and staff as we work towards continued success for this program," Andonovski said in a statement. "All of the talented coaches and players that have come before have built a legendary tradition of excellence and I’m committed to working very hard to continue to move this program forward."

Andonovski assumes control of the program immediately and will now focus on selecting a squad for upcoming friendlies with Sweden and Costa Rica set for early November.