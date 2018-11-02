SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Alexander Volkov had a pair of goals as the Syracuse Crunch snapped a three-game slide with a 5-4 win over the Belleville Senators on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Dennis Yan, Andy Andreoff and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Crunch (3-5-0), who got 28 saves from Connor Ingram.

Adam Tambellini struck twice while Drake Batheron and Andrew Sturtz had the other for the Senators (5-6-0).

Filip Gustavsson allowed five goals on 13 shots in 31:13 of work to take the loss. Jake Paterson went the rest of the way and only faced three shots.

Syracuse went 3 for 7 on the power play while Belleville scored twice on nine chances with the man advantage.