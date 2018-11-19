NASHVILLE — Titans coach Mike Vrabel says Marcus Mariota suffered a "stinger" and that is what knocked the quarterback out of their loss against the Colts, not an injury to his elbow.

The Titans announced during the 38-10 loss that Mariota had hurt his elbow, the same injury that knocked him out of the opener. Mariota didn't return after being sacked for the fourth time in the final seconds of the first half.

Vrabel said Monday that the injury was a stinger with Mariota evaluated by an independent neurologist. The coach says now they need to see how Mariota is with a second opinion possible but are hopeful Mariota feels good enough to play Monday night in Houston.

Tennessee defensive co-ordinator Dean Pees also is returning to Nashville on Monday after spending a night in an Indianapolis hospital. Vrabel says all tests on Pees, 69, came back positively without saying what issue caused the co-ordinator to be taken to a hospital early in the game.

Vrabel says Pees will rejoin the team after taking Monday off and will work "bankers' hours."

