The NFL schedule is nearing the end of bye weeks but there are still four teams out in Week 10 - the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Minnesota Vikings – which should keep the waiver wire buzzing Wednesday morning.

Here are some fill-in options to consider who are owned in fewer than 60 per cent of TSN leagues.

Quarterbacks

Bye weeks: Deshaun Watson (Texans), Kirk Cousins (Vikings)

Andy Dalton (Bengals): Dalton is a great option if you need a QB and he’s still available in your league. He’s averaging nearly 20 points per game, coming off a bye week, and facing the New Orleans Saints, a team that gives up the second most pass yards per game and sixth most points per game. Owned: 53.6 per cent

Blake Bortles (Jaguars): Bortles’ hold on the Jaguars’ starting quarterback spot is still tenuous, but he bounced back from his Week 7 clunker with 19 points against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. Coming off a bye week and facing an Indianapolis Colts defence that gives up the 25th most points in the league, Bortles is one of the better options for Watson or Cousins owners. Owned: 15.6 per cent

Running backs

Bye weeks: Phillip Lindsay (Broncos), Lamar Miller (Texans), Alex Collins (Ravens), Latavius Murray/Dalvin Cook (Vikings)

Mike Davis (Seahawks): Davis was impressive after starter Chris Carson went down to injury last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, recording a combined 107 offensive yards. If Carson misses any more time, Davis is worth a start during the bye weeks. Owned: 18.5 per cent

Ito Smith (Falcons): The Falcons are a two-back offence and after Devonta Freeman was placed on injured reserve, Smith moved up to pair with Tevin Coleman. Smith’s performances has been inconsistent but the Falcons offence is coming off a monster game against Washington and have an even more favourable matchup up next in the Cleveland Browns. Owned: 31.7 per cent

Wide receivers

Bye weeks: Adam Thielen (Vikings), DeAndre Hopkins (Texans), Emmanuel Sanders (Broncos), Stefon Diggs (Vikings), John Brown (Ravens), Demaryius Thomas (Texans)

Tyrell Williams/Mike Williams (Chargers): There are a lot of top fantasy receivers out on byes this week and slim pickings on the waiver wire. Both Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams on the Chargers are capable of big weeks but don’t get enough targets to be counted on weekly and are touchdown dependent. The good news is Tyrell has found the end zone in three straight games while Mike has scored in the past two. Hopefully they stay hot for at least another week. Owned: 31.4/25.0 per cent

Dede Westbrook (Jaguars): Westbrook’s fantasy numbers seem tied tightly to Bortles, which isn’t necessarily always a good thing, but, like Bortles, has a favourable matchup coming off a bye week. Owned: 26.4 per cent

Tight ends

Bye weeks: Kyle Rudolph (Vikings)

Chris Herndon (Jets): Rudolph hasn’t even been a Top 10 tight end this season so Herndon might not be needed, but if you’re in a bigger league he’s worth a look. Last week’s loss to the Miami Dolphins was the first in four games Herndon didn’t score a touchdown, but he at least partially made up for it with 62 receiving yards. Owned: 12.6 per cent