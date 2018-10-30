The Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles all haves byes in Week 9, pushing a number of fantasy stars to the bench.

Here are some fill-in options to consider who are owned in fewer than 60 per cent of TSN leagues.

Quarterbacks

Bye weeks: Andy Dalton (Bengals), Andrew Luck (Colts), Blake Bortles (Jaguars), Eli Manning (Giants) Carson Wentz (Eagles)

Ryan Fitzpatrick (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): ‘FitzMagic’ once again being reinstalled as the Buccaneers' starting quarterback makes him a no-brainer pickup, even though Tampa is going up against the stingy defence of the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Relieving Jameis Winston, who was benched last Sunday against the Bengals, Fitzpatrick threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns and almost helped the Bucs pull off a big comeback win.

Owned: 6.3 per cent

Running backs

Bye weeks: David Johnson (Cardinals), Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard (Bengals), Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins (Colts), Leonard Fournette, T. J. Yeldon and Carlos Hyde (Jaguars) Saquon Barkley (Giants), Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement (Eagles)

Peyton Barber (Buccaneers): The third-year back had a solid game on Sunday against the Bengals, rushing for 85 yards and one touchdown. As the clear No. 1 back on the depth chart, Barber could continue to perform well with Fitzpatrick once again leading the Tampa Bay's offence.

Owned: 56.2 per cent

Wide receivers

Bye weeks: Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk (Cardinals), A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd (Bengals), T. Y. Hilton and Chester Rogers (Colts), Dede Westbrook and Donte Moncrief (Jaguars), Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard (Giants), Nelson Agholor, Alshon Jeffery (Eagles)

DeVante Parker (Miami Dolphins): After not playing much prior to Week 8, Parker broke out with 134 yards on six receptions versus the Houston Texans. With Albert Wilson on injured reserve and Kenny Stills banged up, the Dolphins may have no choice but to turn to the former top-15 pick.

Owned: 21.7 per cent

Tight ends

Bye weeks: Ricky Seals-Jones (Cardinals) C.J. Uzomah (Bengals), Eric Ebron (Colts) Evan Engram and Rhett Ellison (Giants), Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert (Eagles)

Vance McDonald: The Steelers have won three straight, and as the No. 1 tight end on Pittsburgh's depth chart, McDonald should continue to get the majority of the targets at the position. He’s currently in the top 10 among yards leaders at tight end, and he’s on pace to shatter his previous career-highs.

Owned: 44 per cent