The second last week of byes is a big one, with six teams sitting out Week 11. That leaves a lot of holes at the running back position for fantasy teams to fill as the season enters crunch time.

Here are some fill-in options to consider who are owned in fewer than 60 per cent of TSN leagues.

Quarterbacks

Bye week: Tom Brady (Patriots)

Blake Bortles (Jaguars): The concerns over Bortles getting benched by the Jaguars seem to have dissipated for the time being. He appears to be back to the quarterback fantasy players have all grown to know – one seemingly much better at fantasy football than real football. Bortles has scored 19 and 20 points his past two games and if he can make it three in a row, would be more than an adequate one-week streamer. Owned: 20.3 per cent

Running backs

Bye week: James White (Patriots), Nick Chubb (Browns), Matt Breida (49ers), Isaiah Crowell (Jets), LeSean McCoy (Bills), Kenyan Drake (Dolphins)

Derrick Henry (Titans): Henry is still getting out-touched by teammate Dion Lewis, but he's starting to look like the running back the Titans imagined he'd be when they drafted him in the second round in 2016: a goal-line bruiser who can score some touchdowns. Henry is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season, rushing for 58 yards and two touchdowns, and now has touchdowns in the past three games. Owned: 52.1 per cent

Rashaad Penny (Seahawks): With regular starter Chris Carson still battling a hip injury, Penny had a breakout performance against the Los Angeles Rams, running for 108 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, and finally looking like a first-round draft pick. One game isn’t going to suddenly vault Penny into the starter’s role in Seattle, but if Carson isn’t ready for the Thursday nighter, Penny could be worth streaming. Owned: 13 per cent

Doug Martin (Raiders): Fantasy players should stay far away from the Raiders' offence except for, perhaps, one player. Martin was surprisingly competitive in the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, finishing with 92 combined yards. Martin has been putting up respectable numbers since taking over for the injured Marshawn Lynch, despite not scoring any touchdowns. Owned: 53.5 per cent

Jacquizz Rodgers (Buccaneers): It's not often a running back coming off a one-carry performance makes the waiver wire, but Rodgers is an option for his work in the passing game. While the veteran is perhaps the third option rushing the ball for the Bucs, he finished Sunday against Washington with eight receptions for 102 yards. If Tampa Bay continues to look his way on passing downs, Rodgers could earn enough receiving yards to be useful. Owned: 0.8 per cent

Wide receivers

Bye week: Jarvis Landry (Browns), Josh Gordon (Patriots), Julian Edelman (Patriots), Marquise Goodwin (49ers), Kenny Still (Dolphins)

Injury: Cooper Kupp (Rams)

Courtland Sutton (Broncos): It has been reported that one of the reasons Demaryius Thomas was traded by the Broncos was to get Sutton more snaps. There was no immediate impact for Sutton – he finished with just five targets and 5.7 points in the Broncos' first game without Thomas – but the team has now had their bye week to adjust the offence. Sutton is a talented rookie who is now in line for starter's snaps the rest of the season. He could be worth a flyer. Owned: 52.7 per cent

Jamison Crowder (Washington): Crowder hasn't played in more than a month now, but if this is the week he returns to action, he's worth owning. The Washington receiver had eight targets in the game before he was lost to injury and would likely return to the team’s starting lineup. He's worth monitoring as he reportedly nears a return from ankle troubles. Owned: 17.1 per cent

KeKe Coutee (Texans): Coutee is expected to return from injury for the Texans this week. The good news is he posted two straight double-digit fantasy points performances before getting injured. The bad news is Demaryius Thomas wasn't on the team then, and Coutee will be farther down the depth chart this week in his return. Still, the Texans are on a roll and their third wide receiver should at least be worth consideration. Owned: 13.6 per cent

Tight ends

Bye weeks: George Kittle (49ers), Rob Gronkowski (Patriots), David Njoku (Browns)

Ricky Seals-Jones (Cardinals): Seals-Jones is coming off one of his best fantasy performances of the year, catching five of nine targets for 51 yards, and this week is matched up against an Oakland Raiders defence that has been historically bad so far this season. Fantasy owners could do worse than the Cardinals second-year tight end for a week. Owned: 13.