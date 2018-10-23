The Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans are entering bye weeks, pushing a number of fantasy stars to the bench for Week 8.

Combined with Week 7 injuries to running backs LeSean McCoy and Sony Michel, and wide receiver Albert Wilson, the waiver wire should be humming Tuesday night.

Here are some fill-in options to consider that are owned in fewer than 60 per cent of TSN leagues.

Quarterbacks

Bye weeks: Matt Ryan (Falcons), Philip Rivers (Chargers), Dak Prescott (Cowboys)

Ryan and Rivers are the second and fifth ranked QBs respectively in TSN leagues, so they will need replacing for the week. Prescott is ranked 19th, so he may need substituting in two-QB leagues.

Mitchell Trubisky (Bears): The jury may still be out on Trubisky as a quarterback, but he’s been a solid fantasy producer so far this season.

Chicago’s competitive loss to the New England Patriots Sunday was Trubisky’s third straight monster game. The sophomore finished with 333 passing yards and two touchdowns, while adding 81 yards and a touchdown rushing the ball for 31.4 points.

Trubisky has only had one bad fantasy week the entire season – four points against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. Trubisky is averaging the 10th most fantasy points for QBs; he’s definitely worth grabbing as a bye week fill-in and could even be considered as a regular starter. Owned: 51 per cent

Baker Mayfield (Browns): Another young QB worth consideration, Mayfield is coming off his strongest fantasy performance in the team’s overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This year’s first-overall draft pick had 20.9 points off 215 yards and two touchdowns passing, plus 43 yards rushing.

Since taking over as the starter in Cleveland, Mayfield has produced double-digit scores every week. He offers a decent though not spectacular option if your starter is on the bench for a week. Owned: 41 per cent

Alex Smith (Washington): Smith has long been a model of consistency in both real football and fantasy. His numbers won’t win you a championship, but they also won’t tank your team while your regular QB is on a bye.

After kicking things off in Washington with a 19-point Week 1, Smith has scored between 12 and 16 points every week since. That’s what you should expect again as a plug-and-play fill-in option. Owned: 52 per cent

Running backs

Bye weeks: Melvin Gordon (Chargers), Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys), Austin Ekeler (Chargers), Tevin Coleman (Falcons), Dion Lewis (Titans)

Potential injuries: Sony Michel (Patriots), Marshawn Lynch (Raiders), LeSean McCoy (Bills)

A lot of heavy hitters will be on the bench this week so make sure to increase your FAAB bids accordingly.

Marlon Mack (Colts): Mack exploded for 29.9 fantasy points off 159 combined yards, two touchdowns, and a two-point convert in the Colts’ blowout win over the Buffalo Bills Sunday. Mack faces a more porous defence in the Oakland Raiders this week.

It was just the third game this season Mack has received touches out of the backfield for Indianapolis, but his strong showing in Week 7 could lead to a bigger workload, which would beget strong fantasy numbers. Owned: 54 per cent

Chris Ivory (Bills): If McCoy’s head injury costs him Week 8, Ivory becomes an attractive fantasy option. After McCoy left the Bills loss to the Colts in the first quarter, Ivory showed he can put up respectable fantasy numbers with a bigger workload, scoring 10.6 points on 81 rushing yards and 25 receiving yards.

McCoy owners should definitely pick up the Bills’ backup as insurance while other owners affected by bye weeks should consider him as well. Owned: 9 per cent

Jalen Richard (Raiders): With Lynch gone for at least a month with a groin injury, there is opportunity in the Raiders’ backfield. Doug Martin will probably be listed as the starter but Richard, who plays a big role in the team’s passing game, should get more touches.

As a backup, Richard has been scoring around five points a game, but that number should go up with more touches, especially if Martin struggles with early-down work. Owned: 17 per cent

Wide receivers

Bye weeks: Calvin Ridley (Falcons), Julio Jones (Falcons), Keenan Allen (Chargers), Mike Williams (Chargers), Mohamed Sanu (Falcons), Corey Davis (Titans)

Potential injuries: Albert Wilson (Dolphins)

The Falcons’ bye week will leave big holes for teams that own Ridley and Jones, while Allen, Williams, and Wilson will need to be replaced on a lot of teams as well.

Robbie Anderson (Jets): In the team’s first game without Quincy Enunwa, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 6, Anderson benefited with a team-high 10 targets in the Week 7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That number of targets figures to be similar as long as Enunwa is out. The hope moving forward is Anderson does more with them than the three receptions for 44 yards he managed Sunday. Owned 47 per cent

Geronimo Allison (Packers): Two Packers receivers could be back from injury as the team returns from a bye week in Allison and Randall Cobb. Allison seems like the safer bet at this time after passing concussion protocol but it’s a situation to monitor throughout the week.

In the four games Allison has played this season, he’s averaged a little more than 10 fantasy points per game, which would place him just outside the Top 20 in scoring at the position had he remained healthy. Owned: 37 per cent

Jakeem Grant (Dolphins): There are three receivers ahead of Grant on the Dolphins depth chart, but two of them – Wilson and Kenny Stills – could be out next week with injuries. Opportunity could be knocking for Grant, who has scored an average of 6.5 points per game on a little more than three targets per game.

If one or both of Wilson and Stills gets healthy in time for Week 8, Grant’s chance for fantasy points decreases. Owned: 3 per cent

Tight Ends

Bye weeks: Austin Hooper (Falcons)

Potential injuries: Rob Gronkowski (Patriots)

With Gronkowski expected back after missing Week 7, there’s only one Top 10 tight end not scheduled to play this week; a good thing for Hooper owners because the pickings are slim on the waiver wire.

Vance McDonald/Jesse James (Steelers): If the Steelers didn’t split their targets at the position between two players, the result would be a top fantasy tight end. As it stands, they have McDonald and James both on the outside looking in at the Top 10.

McDonald is probably the Steelers TE to chance it with. They have near identical points totals this season (James leads 33.4 to McDonald’s 31.4) but McDonald has 25 targets to James’ 21 despite missing the season opener. Owned: McDonald: 41 per cent, James: 8 per cent

C.J. Uzomah (Bengals): Since Tyler Eifert’s injury in Week 4, Uzomah has taken over the Bengals’ tight end workload and averaged 5.7 points. But he finished Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with just two targets. Uzomah is a boom or bust option, even for a bye week fill-in. Owned: 40 per cent