LAVAL, Que. — Antoine Waked had the eventual winner near the midway point of the game as the Laval Rocket soared past the Belleville Senators 4-2 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.

Byron Froese and Alex Belzile both had power-play goals in the first period for Laval (14-16-5), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Alexandre Grenier added a goal late in the third period.

Connor LaCouvee made 19 saves for the win.

Gabriel Gagne scored twice for Belleville (16-18-2), the minor league club for the Ottawa Senators. Filip Gustavsson stopped 22 shots in net.

The Rocket went 2 for 6 on the power play and Bellevile could not connect on its six man advantages.