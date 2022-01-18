MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Suspended Wales coach Ryan Giggs’ trial on charges of domestic violence will not take place before the team plays in the World Cup playoffs in March.

A backlog of cases at Manchester Crown Court means no courtroom is available to take the case until Aug. 8, a judge said Tuesday. The trial involving Giggs had been fixed to start next week.

Wales plays Austria in Cardiff in the World Cup playoffs on March 24. If the Welsh win, they will play either Scotland or Ukraine again in Cardiff for the right to go to the tournament in Qatar.

Giggs is on leave as coach of Wales, for whom he made 64 appearances as a player. Giggs’ assistant, Robert Page, is currently in charge of the team.

The 47-year-old Giggs, who played a record 963 times for Manchester United before retiring in 2014, did not attend the hearing on Tuesday.

“I have of course explained the situation to him and he is extremely disappointed at the development,” said Chris Daw, the lawyer representing Giggs. “He is grateful efforts have been made to fix the earliest possible new date.”

Giggs is accused of controlling and coercive behavior against his former girlfriend between August 2017 and November 2020. He is also accused of assaulting her and her sister.

