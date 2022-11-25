The first 20 minutes of the game featured a frenetic pace, but the game turned into a defensive struggle in the back portion of the half as Iran and Wales are scoreless at half time.

Iran found a decent scoring opportunity on a set piece in extra time, when Welsh captain Joe Rodon was shown a yellow card for a late challenge, but the ball crossed into the crease could not find an Iranian foot to be redirected on goal.

After a frenetic opening 20 minutes, the defensive alignments for both teams stiffened up and the scoring opportunities were fleeting.

The underdogs from Asia appeared to strike first in the 15th minute - a series of passes found Ali Gholizadeh alone in the crease for an easy chip into the net, but VAR review confirmed Gholizadeh was offside on the play, and the goal was disallowed.

Wales found their first real goal try in the 11th minute, as a cross found Kieffer Moore alone in the crease, but Iranian keeper Hossein Hosseini was able to control the shot. Moore was injured by an accidental foot to the head during the attempt on goal, but was able to return quickly.

Iran, after a disappointing 6-2 defeat at the hands of England on Monday, showed a great deal more energy in the opening 10 minutes. They generated a couple dangerous balls on the attack but could not gather a good shot on target.

The stadium was rocking from the opening whistle; the bleachers were stuffed with Iranian supporters showing their support in full.