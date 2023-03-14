The post-Gareth Bale era for Wales begins in earnest with Euro 2024 qualifying set to begin next week and the Dragons will have a new captain for it.

Manager Rob Page announced Tuesday that Nice midfielder Aaron Ramsey will receive the armband.

"Aaron was vice-captain behind Gareth and to me it's the natural progression," Page said. "While we've still got someone of his quality in the squad it was the natural decision. Aaron took it hard after the World Cup like we all did. But there was no doubt whatsoever about his future and wanting to play for Wales."

Wales plays away to Croatia on Mar. 25 and then hosts Latvia on Mar. 28 in Cardiff. Armenia and Turkey are also in Group D.

Ramsey, 32, has been capped 78 times by Wales with his first senior appearance coming in 2008 at the age of 17.

A product of the Cardiff City academy, Ramsey is in his first season in Ligue 1 after previous stints with Arsenal, Juventus and Rangers.

Bale, 33, announced his retirement from football in January after 17 senior seasons.