Wales vs. Iran: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Friday as Wales takes on Iran with both teams looking for their first wins of the tournament.

Wales fought the United States to a 1-1 draw on Monday to open their World Cup tournament.

Forward Gareth Bale was the hero for Wales after he scored on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to secure the tie.

Iran is looking to bounce back from a humiliating 6-2 loss to England on Monday where they blamed protests for their poor play.

Forward Mehdi Taremi led the way for Iran scoring both goals but their defence had no answer for England.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Wales vs. Iran

When: Friday, Nov. 25

Pregame Start Time: 4:30 a.m. ET/1:30 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 4:45 a.m. ET/1:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Odds for Wales vs. Iran

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Wales: +110

Draw: +210

Iran: +290

