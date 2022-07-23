CALEDON, Ontario, Canada—Cooper Dossey blew past a lot of the competition Saturday at PGA TOUR Canada’s Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates, but by the end of the day it was Danny Walker with a comfortable three-shot lead over fellow Americans Dossey and Cooper Musselman. Walker turned in a 3-under 69 to keep Dossey and his sterling, 7-under 64 in the chasing position, along with Musselman.

Walker built his three-shot advantage with a 2-under 69, all of his damage taking place on the back nine at TPC Toronto Osprey Valley’s windy Heathlands course, where he made three birdies during a five-hole stretch to widen his lead. Jeffrey Kang, Harrison Ott and Jacob Solomon are tied for fourth at 9-under, Kang shot a 64 to move 29 spots and into contention.

“It definitely wasn’t as sharp as a ball-striking round as [Friday],” said Walker, 24 hours after his 9-under 62. He’s currently at 13-under through 54 holes. “I did a really good job just being patient and just taking what the course was giving me.”

He pointed to two scrambling pars, on Nos. 15 and 16, that could have left the scoreboard much tighter with 18 holes to play. “They kept my round going today. I’m feeling good about my game.”

Walker, a former Korn Ferry Tour member didn’t pay much attention to the scoreboards until he was on his 18th hole of the day. “This week, I pretty much know, regardless of where I am my gameplan is not going to change, so I didn’t even bother looking today,” he added. “

Dossey fueled his surge with a couple of things—the blustery conditions and two missed putts at the season-opening tournament in Victoria.

First, the weather.

“The winds have blown, and I’ve actually been asking for the wind to blow,” said Dossey, who played his college golf at Baylor. “Because from Texas, you know, that's our bread and butter. So, I’m excited when it blows. I think those conditions kind of tend to eliminate half the field. And so, I want it to blow. We got it this week and yeah, I hope it blows again [Sunday].”

Dossey made up a lot of ground early in the third round. He birdied seven of the first 10 holes.

“I just tried to really put myself in a good position on the greens today because I feel like my putter is my best club in my bag,” Dossey said. “I got off to a good start.”

Dossey felt a lot of confidence early on and noted that he just tried to ride it for a good day. He was also inspired by his grandpa, who gives him a hard time about having too many bogeys.

Then there’s Victoria. Dossey held the final-round lead late in the day before missing a pair of five-foot putts down the stretch. He finished third, one shot behind Scott Stevens and Jake Knapp, who settled thing in a playoff.

“I’ll take what I learned in Victoria and really use that [Sunday]. I know I have the game to compete. I’m here. I’ve showed it thus far,” said Dossey, who added it’s about being comfortable. “I’m going to be nervous. But that's what we work for, and I’m really excited to have an opportunity because when you do it feels really good and those are good nerves.”

Musselman is also looking forward to the challenge.

“I love the spot,” he said. “I feel like I’m chasing, which I feel like is a really good spot to be in when it’s going to be kind of a dicey day tomorrow with the weather.”

Due to anticipated rainy weather Sunday, tournament officials will use a two-tee start for the final round, tee times set between 7:15 and 9:16 a.m. The leaders, Walker, Dossey and Musselman will tee off No. 1 at 9:16 a.m.