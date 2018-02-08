NEW YORK — Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker has been picked to replace the injured Kristaps Porzingis in the NBA All-Star Game.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver selected Walker on Thursday for the opening on Team LeBron that was created when Porzingis tore his left ACL on Tuesday.

Walker will make his second straight All-Star Game appearance. He is averaging 22.6 points and 5.8 assists.

Porzingis was the fourth player drafted by captain LeBron James who had to be replaced because of injury, joining DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Love and John Wall.

The NBA also says Detroit All-Star centre Andre Drummond will replace Porzingis, the defending champion, in the Skills Challenge.

