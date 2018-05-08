Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner made an interesting admission on Monday during an in-game interview with the St. Louis Cardinals broadcast team.

The 46-year-old Warner said that he seriously considered a National Football League comeback this year.

“I actually talked to a coach,” Warner said. “My wife said, ‘Go for it. I think it would be great.’ So I actually talked to a coach about possibly doing it if they needed someone. Then they went out and signed somebody. I don’t think they thought I was serious. So, I think we’re completely done now."

A two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, Warner retired from the game following the 2009 season and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Had he played at 46, Warner actually wouldn't have been the oldest quarterback in NFL history. The late George Blanda appeared in a game for the Oakland Raiders in 1975 at the age of 48.

The next oldest pivot was Vinny Testaverde, who started six games for the 2007 Carolina Hurricanes.

A native of Burlington, IA, Warner spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals, winning a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2000. He is one of only three quarterbacks to start Super Bowls with multiple teams, also playing in 2009.