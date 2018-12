The Golden State Warriors have assigned DeMarcus Cousins to Santa Cruz of the G-League as he continues to work his way back from injury.

He suffered a left achilles rupture last season on Jan. 26 while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans and hasn't played since the injury. In 48 games last season, Cousins averaged 25.2 points per game.

Cousins signed a one-year deal with the Warriors as a free agent in the off-season.