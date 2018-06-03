Golden State's Andre Iguodala did not play in Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals, missing his sixth straight post-season contest with a bone bruise in his left knee.

Coach Steve Kerr remains optimistic the 2015 Finals MVP will play at some point in the series.

LeBron James says the Warriors are pretty good with Iguodala, and pretty good without him.

The Cavaliers All-Star says the Warriors have "had a two-time MVP sit out playoff games and they've won. ... They're good. They're great, actually. So let's not get too far on that."

The Warriors lead the series 2-0 after a 122-103 win in Game 2.