Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, who has missed the team's last four games dating back to Western Conference Finals because of a leg injury, will not play Thursday in Game 1 of the Finals, the team announced.

The veteran forward suffered the left lateral leg contusion/bone bruise in Game 3 of the West Finals against the Houston Rockets and is not fit to return for the first game of the championship series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 34-year-old was evaluated by the Warriors' medical staff on Monday and is making progress but is still experiencing pain and inflammation of the nerve surrounding the knee, according to the team release.

Iguodala will be re-evaluated ahead of Game 2 on Sunday.

The 14-year player is averaging 6 points, 3.8 and 3.3 assists over 64 games with Golden State this season.