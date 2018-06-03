The Golden State Warriors will be without forward Andre Iguodala for their sixth straight game Sunday head coach Steve Kerr said as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The 2015 Finals MVP is recovering from a bone bruise in his left knee and was originally listed as doubtful.

Meanwhile, guard Klay Thompson is a game-time decision for Game 2 with a left lateral leg contusion. He collided with J.R. Smith in the first quarter and returned after briefly leaving the game.

The Warriors lead the series 1-0 and will look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead before the series shifts back to Cleveland.