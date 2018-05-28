Golden State Warriors guard-forward Andre Iguodala, who has a left lateral leg contusion injury, will not play in tonight's Game 7 against the Houston Rockets, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said at morning shootaround.

After playing the first three games of the Western Conference Finals, Iguodala has missed the last three games. In his absence, the Warriors took two of the three games.

This postseason, the 14-year man has started 12 of the 13 games that he’s played in, averaging 7.9 points per game and 4.9 rebounds. He helped the Warriors win championships in 2015 and 2017, the former of which he was named Finals MVP.

Warriors guard Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine recovery) has been listed as problem for tonight's game, and forward Kevon Looney (sore left toe) has also been listed as questionable.