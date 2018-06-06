Veteran Golden State Warriors shooting guard Andre Iguodala will play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion/bone bruise) is available to play in tonight's Game 3 at Cleveland. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 7, 2018

Iguodala has been dealing with a bone bruise around his left knee. He has not played since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against Houston, and the Warriors have gone 4-2 since he got hurt.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Iguodala will warm up with the intention of playing in Game 3.

Iguodala's return would be another big boost for the Warriors, who lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 2-0 in this title series and now get the 2015 NBA Finals MVP back into their rotation.