Mark Stevens, part-owner of the Golden State Warriors has released a statement following the announcement of his one-year ban and $500k fine from the NBA.

In the statement he wrote, "I take full responsibility for my actions last night at the NBA Finals and am embarrassed by what transpired."

"What I did was wrong and there is no excuse for it." Stevens added, "Mr. Lowry deserves better, and I have reached out today in attempt to directly apologize to him and other members of the Raptors and Warriors organization,"

As Lowry attempted to keep a loose ball in play, he fell into the courtside seats. Stevens could be seen shoving Lowry in the shoulder. The Raptors guard said that Stevens used vulgarity towards him during the altercation.

Stevens was later escorted out of the arena.

"The fans have a place; we love our fans," Lowry said after the game. "But fans like that shouldn't be allowed to be in there, because it's not right. I can't do nothing to protect myself."

Stevens purchased his stake in the club in 2013 when Vivek Ranadive was forced to divest his stake when he purchased the Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors released a statement Thursday morning apologizing to Lowry.

Warriors statement on investor Mark Stevens after the sideline incident involving Kyle Lowry in Game 3.



Team says he will not be attending any more Finals games and it will be investigating the incident further. pic.twitter.com/1aA3ZKzu6h — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) June 6, 2019

"Mr. Stevens' behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization," the statement read. "We're extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans—or anyone—and players at an NBA game."

Stevens ended his statement with, "I fully accept the punishment administered by the NBA and the Warriors.