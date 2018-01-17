The Golden State Warriors are comfortably in the TSN.ca NBA Power Rankings, and they stay at No. 1, ahead of the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

Beyond that, there’s a lot of moving and shaking going on.

The Indiana Pacers, brawling Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls are among the teams rising this week.

On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and New York Knicks are falling.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (36-9)

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

There were times in the first half of the season that other clubs might have looked a little better than the Warriors, at a given moment, but the season is starting to play out as expected, with Golden State the pace-setter and the rest chasing.

Key Injuries: None.

BOSTON CELTICS (34-11)

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 5

Had won seven straight before Tuesday’s overtime loss to New Orleans, and any sustained consistency tends to stand out among the contenders.

Key Injuries: SF Gordon Hayward (ankle).

TORONTO RAPTORS (29-13)

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 3

The Raptors have lost three of four, but that includes a one-pointer against Miami and a two-point loss to Golden State. With the Eastern Conference looking more open this year, the new-look Raptors may have a chance to make some noise.

Key Injuries: None.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (24-20)

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 7

16-8 since the start of December, the Thunder are giving the keys back to Russell Westbrook, and yet SF Paul George is averaging 20.7 points per game and shooting 46.4% on threes since December 1, so he’s not exactly left out.

Key Injuries: SG Andre Roberson (knee).

HOUSTON ROCKETS (30-12)

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 6

The Rockets have won five of the past eight games, but their most noteworthy recent achievement had to be their ruse – with Clint Capela as the decoy – to get into the Clippers’ locker room after Monday’s hotly-contested loss.

Key Injuries: SG James Harden (hamstring).

SAN ANTONIO SPURS (29-16)

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 2

The Spurs have won just four of the past nine games and Kawhi Leonard is back on the injured list.

Key Injuries: F Rudy Gay (heel), C Pau Gasol (wrist), SF Kawhi Leonard (quad).

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS (26-17)

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 4

Two wins in the past 10 games for the Cavs, and one of them was a four-point win at Orlando. The prevailing wisdom is that Cleveland will figure it out, because they always have with LeBron, but their defensive shortcomings appear to be opening the door to challengers in the East.

Key Injuries: PG Derrick Rose (ankle), SG Iman Shumpert (knee).

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES (29-17)

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 8

Had a five-game winning streak halted at Orlando, and the upcoming schedule is tough – Houston, Toronto, Clippers, Portland, Golden State – with four of those five games on the road.

Key Injuries: None.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS (25-19)

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 9

Six wins in the past nine games is not bad, but losing twice at home to Milwaukee in that time is a little more troubling. PG John Wall has averaged 10.8 assists per game over the past dozen games.

Key Injuries: None.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (23-21)

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 12

While seven wins in the past 11 games is not bad, all four losses have come to teams above the Blazers in the rankings, so they may be settling in at about what would be reasonable to expect for this roster.

Key Injuries: PG Damian Lillard (hamstring).

INDIANA PACERS (24-20)

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 15

Five wins in the past six games, and a healthy Victor Oladipo moves the Pacers up, but the climb could be even higher with a healthy Myles Turner.

Key Injuries: C Myles Turner (elbow).

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (22-21)

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 19

Despite some significant injuries, the Clippers have lost two of their past 11 games and the losses came against Golden State and Oklahoma City.

Key Injuries: SF Danilo Gallinari (glute), PG Patrick Beverley (knee), SG Austin Rivers (Achilles), C DeAndre Jordan (ankle).

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS (23-20)

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 14

An 8-4 record in the past dozen games keeps the Pelicans in the playoff picture, but they’re walking a fine line.

Key Injuries: SF Solomon Hill (hamstring).

MIAMI HEAT (25-18)

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 17

Getting healthier, the Heat had a seven-game winning streak stopped by Chicago on Monday.

Key Injuries: SF Rodney McGruder (leg), SG Dion Waiters (ankle), SF James Johnson (ankle).

DENVER NUGGETS (23-21)

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 10

What’s going on with C Nikola Jokic? After flashing brilliance last season, he’s stagnated this year, his field goal percentage dropping from 57.8% to 48.1%.

Key Injuries: PF Paul Millsap (wrist).

DETROIT PISTONS (22-20)

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 11

Five losses in the past seven games knocks the Pistons down to a more precarious position, holding the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Key Injuries: SG Avery Bradley (groin), PG Reggie Jackson (ankle).

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (20-20)

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 18

Five wins in the past six games is a little tease about how well the Sixers can play when C Joel Embiid can participate, and he’s played in the last five.

Key Injuries: PG Markelle Fultz (shoulder), SG J.J. Redick (leg).

MILWAUKEE BUCKS (23-20)

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 16

The Bucks have been spinning their wheels lately, winning four of the past nine games. SF Khris Middleton’s shooting slump (25.6% on threes in those nine games) ain’t helping.

Key Injuries: SF Jabari Parker (knee), PF Mirza Teletovic (knee).

NEW YORK KNICKS (20-24)

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 13

Early-season optimism is fading, as the Knicks have won just three of the past 13 games.

Key Injuries: None.

CHICAGO BULLS (17-27)

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 24

The now-healthy Bulls have gone 14-7 in the past 21 games, much different than the team that started the year 3-20.

Key Injuries: None.

DALLAS MAVERICKS (15-30)

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 22

The Mavs have a long way to go, but have won six of the past 11 games, and rookie PG Dennis Smith Jr. has picked up his game, averaging 18.1 points and 5.9 assists per game, while shooting 39.1% on three-pointers, in the past nine games.

Key Injuries: SG Seth Curry (shin), PF Nerlens Noel (thumb), PG J.J. Barea (groin).

CHARLOTTE HORNETS (17-25)

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 21

While their record isn’t very good, the Hornets have won four of six and have a better scoring differential, which suggests that they might be due for a few breaks. Is that enough to get into the playoffs? Maybe not.

Key Injuries: C Cody Zeller (knee).

UTAH JAZZ (17-26)

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 20

Four wins in the past 19 games has the Jazz in a steady decline – they were in the Top 10 before this slide.

Key Injuries: C Rudy Gobert (knee), SG Thabo Sefolosha (knee).

BROOKLYN NETS (16-28)

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 23

Five losses in the past six games doesn’t look good, but that includes overtime losses to Toronto and Washington, so the Nets are still reasonably competitive, all things considered.

Key Injuries: SG D’Angelo Russell (knee), PG Jeremy Lin (knee).

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (14-28)

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 25

After sinking hard earlier in the season, the Grizz have steadied a bit, splitting their past 10 games.

Key Injuries: PG Mike Conley (Achilles), SF Chandler Parsons (knee).

LOS ANGELES LAKERS (15-28)

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 28

LaVarr Ball says that head coach Luke Walton has lost the team and the Lakers have quit on him…and then the Lakers won four straight, the first time all year that they have won more than two in a row.

Key Injuries: SF Brandon Ingram (ankle), PG Lonzo Ball (shoulder).

ATLANTA HAWKS (12-31)

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 26

Baby steps, but the Hawks have won five of the past 11 games, with PG Dennis Schroder averaging 22.5 points per game in that time.

Key Injuries: None.

PHOENIX SUNS (16-29)

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 27

The Suns have dropped five of six, but SG Devin Booker has put up 27.3 points per game, while shooting 40.0% on threes, in 10 games since returning from injury.

Key Injuries: SG Brandon Knight (knee), PF Marquese Chriss (hip), SF T.J. Warren (back).

SACRAMENTO KINGS (13-30)

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

Eight losses in nine games is pretty weak, and yet the Kings can’t quite fall into the bottom spot.

Key Injuries: None.

ORLANDO MAGIC (13-31)

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

Two wins in the past 18 games is a brutal stretch for the Magic, which keeps the Kings propped up in 29th.

Key Injuries: SG Terrence Ross (knee), C Nikola Vucevic (hand).