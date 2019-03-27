Warriors' All-Stars come up huge in win over Pistons

The Golden State Warriors have suspended centre Jordan Bell one game for "conduct detrimental to the team," they announced Wednesday afternoon.

Warriors forward Jordan Bell suspended pic.twitter.com/jyWuawBxEO — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 27, 2019

He will miss tonight's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

In 61 games so far this season, the 24-year-old Bell is averaging 3.0 points per game to go along with 2.7 rebounds. This is his second season with the Warriors after being selected with the eighth pick of the second round two summers ago out of the University of Oregon.

Following their matchup with Memphis, the two-time defending champions will take on the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Friday.