Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin was fined $5,000 on Thursday for spearing Boston Bruins centre Trent Frederic.

The incident occurred in the Capitals 2-1 shootout win over the Bruins on Wednesday. Ovechkin was assessed a minor penalty for slashing on the play, in which he lifted his stick into Frederic's midsection.

The $5,000 fine is the the maximum allowable under the CBA.

The 35-year-old Ovechkin, who carries a cap hit of $9.34 million, has seven goals and 17 points in 18 games this season.