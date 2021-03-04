30m ago
Ovechkin fined $5K for spearing Frederic
Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin was fined $5,000 on Thursday for spearing Boston Bruins centre Trent Frederic.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Capitals 2, Bruins 1 (SO)
The incident occurred in the Capitals 2-1 shootout win over the Bruins on Wednesday. Ovechkin was assessed a minor penalty for slashing on the play, in which he lifted his stick into Frederic's midsection.
The $5,000 fine is the the maximum allowable under the CBA.
The 35-year-old Ovechkin, who carries a cap hit of $9.34 million, has seven goals and 17 points in 18 games this season.