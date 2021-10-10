The Washington Capitals have announced that Alexander Ovechkin is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and is not practising today.

Ovechkin (lower body) will not skate today. He is listed as day-to-day. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 10, 2021

Midway through the first period of Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Ovechkin bumped into Flyers forward Travis Konecny and then went down to the ice. He was slow to get up and skated off on his own while not putting much weight on his left leg. He did not return to the game.

The 36-year-old had 24 goals and 42 points in 45 games last season. He signed a five-year, $47.5 million contract extension with the Capitals on July 27.