The Washington Capitals could be without Norris Trophy finalist John Carlson once again for their seeding game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Capitals head coach Todd Reirden said Thursday morning that Carlson would be a game-time decision for the contest.

Washington, who had the third-best record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, lost their first round robin game to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout with Carlson sitting out.

The 30-year-old, who was named a Norris finalist for the first time last month, had 15 goals and 75 points in 69 games with the Capitals during the regular season.

Should the Capitals lose the Flyers on Thursday, they will face the Boston Bruins on Sunday with the winner of that game earning the third seed for the playoffs. Boston dropped to 0-2 in the round robin with a 3-2 loss to the Lightning on Wednesday.