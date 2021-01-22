Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson left Friday's game against the Buffalo Sabres with a lower-body injury and did not return. He will be re-evaluated Saturday.

The Capitals were already shorthanded going into Friday's contest, having lost Alexander Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov, and Ilya Samsonov due to COVID-19 protocols.

Wilson, 26, leads the team with three goals in five games.