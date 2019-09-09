Former Washington Capitals defenceman Brooks Orpik is taking on a new role with the organization.

The Caps announced Monday morning that Orpik has been named to the player development department "to assist and work closely with defensive prospects in the organization, primarily with the Hershey Bears (AHL)."

"As a member of our team, Brooks was a tremendous leader and a great role model for our young players," said general manager Brian MacLellan in a news release. "We are excited to be able to bring him back in this new role. We feel he will be a great resource for our hockey staff and our prospects."

The former defenceman announced his retirement from the NHL after 15 seasons on June 25. After spending most of his career in Pittsburgh, he spent his final five seasons with the Caps, helping the franchise win its first Stanley Cup in 2018. He also won a Cup with the Penguins in 2009.

For his career, Orpik had 18 goals and 176 assists over 1,035 regular season games.