The Washington Capitals announced Friday that the club and head coach Peter Laviolette had mutually agreed to part ways.

Laviolette's contract was set to expire on June 30.

"We are grateful for Peter's leadership and dedication to our organization for the last three seasons," general manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement. "Peter is a first-class individual who has represented our club with integrity and guided our team through many difficult circumstances in his tenure as our head coach. We wish him all the best moving forward."

Laviolette, 58, amassed a 115-78-27 record over three seasons with the team.

The Capitals missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

A native of Franklin, MA, Laviolette began his head coaching career in 2001 with the New York Islanders, having previously served as an assistant with the Boston Bruins. Laviolette also served as head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers over 21 seasons. He led the Hurricanes to a 2006 Stanley Cup victory and also took two other teams - the 2010 Flyers and 2017 Predators - to the Final.

Prior to coaching, Laviolette was a defenceman in his playing days and had an 11-year professional career. He appeared in 12 NHL games for the New York Rangers in 1988-89.

Internationally, Laviolette played in both the 1984 and 1988 Winter Olympics and served as head coach for the United States at the 2006 Torino Olympics.

Laviolette's 752 wins are seventh-most all-time and third among active coaches.