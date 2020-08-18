Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom is a game-time decision for Tuesday night according to head coach Todd Reirden as the Caps look to avoid a first-round sweep at the hands of the New York Islanders.

Nicklas Backstrom was on the ice for morning skate, will be a game-time decision, per Reirden. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) August 18, 2020

He was on the ice for Tuesday's skate but his status for Game 4 is still up in the air.

"Like him and a few others guys, it is a game-time decision for what our lineup is come 8:00 tonight," Reirden told reporters.

Backstrom was hit hard up high by New York's Anders Lee in Game 1 of the series and has not played since. Reirden called the hit "predatory" after the game while teammate John Carlson fought Lee immediately after.

The 32-year-old scored 12 goals and added 42 assist in 61 regular season games this year.

The Islanders lead the series 3-0 and are on the verge of their second straight first-round sweep.