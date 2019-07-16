The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Jakub Vrana to a two-year, $6.7 million deal, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $3.35 million.

We know you've been waiting on this one, Twitter Fam!



Washington Capitals have signed left wing @JVranaa to a two-year, $6.7 million contract ($3.35 million AAV)!



RT/LIKE/ALL THE THINGS FOR V! #ALLCAPS



More info: https://t.co/NURHKNAZin pic.twitter.com/QkDlSbsqYe — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 16, 2019

The 23-year-old recorded career-highs in goals (24) and points (47) in 82 games this past season.

"Jakub is a highly skilled player with a tremendous upside and is a big part of our future," said Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan in a news release. "We are pleased with his development the past two seasons and are looking forward for him to continue to develop and reach his full potential with our organization."

Vrana was drafted in the first round (13th overall) by Washington in the 2014 NHL Draft. He helped the Capitals win their first-ever Stanley Cup in 2018.

He is coming off a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Czech winger has 80 points in 176 NHL games.