The Washington Capitals signed defenceman Alexander Alexeyev to a two-year, $1.65 million contract extension on Tuesday.

The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Alex Alexeyev to a two-year, $1.65 million contract. Alexeyev's one-way contract will pay him $775,000 in 2023-24 and $875,000 in 2024-25.#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 2, 2023

Alexeyev, 23, appeared in 32 games with the Capitals this season and registered five assists.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman missed the first 14 games of the 2022-23 season while recovering from labral repair surgery on his shoulder in the offseason and suffered an upper-body injury in December that knocked him out another seven games.

Drafted 31st overall by the Capitals in the 2018 NHL Draft, Alexeyev has five assists in 33 career games.