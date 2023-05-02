Capitals sign D Alexeyev to two-year, $1.65 million deal
Alexander Alexeyev - The Canadian Press
The Washington Capitals signed defenceman Alexander Alexeyev to a two-year, $1.65 million contract extension on Tuesday.
Alexeyev, 23, appeared in 32 games with the Capitals this season and registered five assists.
The 6-foot-4 defenceman missed the first 14 games of the 2022-23 season while recovering from labral repair surgery on his shoulder in the offseason and suffered an upper-body injury in December that knocked him out another seven games.
Drafted 31st overall by the Capitals in the 2018 NHL Draft, Alexeyev has five assists in 33 career games.