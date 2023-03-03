Capitals sign F Aubé-Kubel to one-year extension
NIcolas Aube-Kubel - The Canadian Press
Published
The Washington Capitals signed forward Nicolas Aubé-Kubel to a one-year contract extension on Friday.
Aubé-Kubel's contract will carry an average annual value of $1.225 million.
Aube-Kubel, who was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs in November, has two goals and eight points in 36 games with Toronto and Washington this season.
The 26-year-old recorded a career-high 23 points in 74 games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche during the 2021-22 season, winning the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche.