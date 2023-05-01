The Washington Capitals signed forward Ivan Miroshnichenko to a three-year, entry-level deal on Monday.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have signed forward Ivan Miroshnichenko to a three-year entry-level contract. Miroshnichenko will earn $855,000 in the NHL and $82,500 in the AHL.#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 1, 2023

Miroshnichenko, 19, was drafted 20th overall by the Capitals in the 2022 NHL Draft last June.

The 6-foot-1 winger played last season with Avangard Omsk of the KHL where he had three goals and four points in 23 games.

Miroshnichenko represented Russia at the 2021-22 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he recorded four goals and nine points in five games en route to a first-place finish.