The Washington Capitals have signed forward Ryan Hofer to a three-year, entry-level deal, it was announced Wednesday.

The contract carries an average annual value of $851,666.67 at the NHL level and $82,500 at the NHL level.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have signed forward Ryan Hofer to a three-year entry level contract. Hofer's contract will carry an average annual value of $851,666.67 (NHL) and $82,500 in the AHL.#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 1, 2023

The Winnipeg native was selected in the sixth round (No. 181 overall) by the Caps in last year's draft.

Hofer, 20, has 36 goals and 22 assists in 53 games so far this season split between the Everett Silvertips and the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League.