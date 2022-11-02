Dan Snyder has retained the Bank of America Securities to potentially sell the Washington Commanders, the team confirmed on Wednesday.

The statement comes after a Forbes report by Mike Ozanian earlier in the day.

"The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL," the statement read.

Snyder, who has owned the team since 1999, is exploring a number of avenues with interested parties, Ozanian notes, with a full sale or minority stake among the possibilities. At least four groups are interested in buying the team.

Forbes recently valued the team at $5.6 billion, making it the sixth-most valuable franchise. Snyder purchased the team, along with what is now FedEx Field, for $800 million.

