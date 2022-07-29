Ryan Kerrigan is hanging up his cleats.

The four-time Pro Bowl defensive end is signing a one-day contract with the Washington Commanders to retire.

.@RyanKerrigan91 is officially retiring a member of the Burgundy & Gold



Thank you for everything and congratulations on an amazing career! pic.twitter.com/ysee8ESI6x — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022

The 33-year-old Kerrigan appeared in 172 games over 11 seasons with 10 of them coming in Washington. He spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, appearing in 16 games, mostly in a reserve role. Kerrigan recorded 1.5 sacks in the team's wild-card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"While I'm thankful for the amazing times and memories I was able to have as a player, I'm equally thankful to now have the wisdom and courage to walk away," Kerrigan said in a statement. "We all eventually come to the end of our playing days, and that time is now for me."

A native of Muncie, IN, Kerrigan was the 16th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Purdue.

For his career, Kerrigan recorded 457 tackles, a franchise-best 95.5 sacks, three interceptions and three touchdowns.