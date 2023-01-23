Is Jeff Bezos about to become an NFL owner?

The New York Post's Josh Kosman reports the Amazon founder could look to sell the Washington Post as a means to purchase the Washington Commanders.

Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who purchased the team and what is now FedExField in 1999 for $800 million, announced his intentions to explore a sale in December.

Snyder's tenure as owner has been filled with controversy. A 2021 independent investigation into the team found a toxic workplace culture that included rampant sexual harassment and bullying and Snyder himself was found to have given "misleading answers" to a House Committee on Oversight and Reform investigation into the matter. Snyder has also been alleged to have committed financial impropriety in a letter sent by the House Oversight Committee to the Federal Trade Commission in 2022.

Kosman notes that sources close to Bezos say he has no intentions of selling the paper he purchased in 2013 for $250 million and an official spokesperson also denied plans for a sale. Furthermore, a sale to Bezos could be complicated by Snyder's belief that the paper had unfairly targeted him as a mean to force a sale.

Bezos's Amazon signed an 10-year rights package with the NFL that began with the 2022 season that saw Thursday Night Football move exclusively to the Prime streaming platform in the US.