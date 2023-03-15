Jacoby Brissett is headed to the NFC East.

The 30-year-old quarterback is signing with the Washington Commanders, reports ESPN's Dianna Russini.

QB Jacoby Brissett is expected to sign with the Washington Commanders, per sources. pic.twitter.com/sfM5fCe7Vw — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2023

A native of West Palm Beach, CA, Brissett spent last season with the Cleveland Browns. He appeared in 16 games, starting 11 of them, and threw for 2,608 yards on 236-for-369 passing with 12 touchdowns to six interceptions. He also added 243 yards and two more TDs on the ground.

A product of North Carolina State, Brissett was the 91st overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

He's appeared in 76 games over seven seasons with the Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Browns.

For his career, Brissett has thrown for 10,350 yards on 963-for-1,577 passing with 48 TDs and 23 picks, as well as 896 yards rushing.