Washington Football Team announced on Thursday that it would be opening FedExField to full capacity for home games during the 2021 season.

"As we have always said, the safety of our fans, employees, coaching staff and players is our top priority," president Jason Wright said in a statement. "We take our responsibility to create a safe return for fans very seriously, and we do so with the confidence and collaboration of our state and local public health authorities with whom we stay in constant contact to assure proper protocols are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Currently, outdoor facilities are open to 50 per-cent capacity in the state of Maryland with attendees to events expected to socially distance and remain masked. The team says that with increased vaccination and a decrease of infection, local health ordinances will still be maintained.

"Maryland continues to make steady progress on our health and economic recovery and working with the Washington Football Team to get fans safely back to FedExField is an important part of that process," Maryland governor Larry Hogan said in a statement. "To help make that possible, I continue to encourage all eligible Marylanders who have not yet been vaccinated to go out and get your shot at one of the more than 3,000 points of distribution across our state."

The 2021 NFL schedule is set to be released on May 12.