Wednesday night’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals is being postponed due to COVID-19 issues, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Nats shortstop Trea Turner left Tuesday’s game at Citizens Bank Park in the first inning after testing positive. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports Washington is dealing with positive tests beyond Turner, while Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post tweets that manager Davey Martinez’s pre-game news conference has been pushed back.

The teams are scheduled to wrap up their four-game series on Thursday afternoon. From there, the Phillies are scheduled to head to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates while the Nationals head home to face the Chicago Cubs.

No official announcement has been made regarding the potential postponement of any further games as of Wednesday afternoon.