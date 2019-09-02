Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton left Monday's game against the New York Mets after the second inning. The team did not disclose the reason for his departure.

Eaton was making his first start since suffering a bruised right knee when he was hit by a pitch Wednesday in a game against Baltimore. He walked as a pinch-hitter Friday against Miami in his only appearance in the interim, then lined out in his only plate appearance Monday.

Gerardo Parra replaced Eaton in right field.

Eaton is hitting .288 with 12 homers, 42 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 128 games for Washington. He played in a combined 118 games in his first two seasons with the Nationals.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports