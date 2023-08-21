The Washington Nationals have signed manager Dave Martinez to a two-year extension and are close to a new deal for general manager Mike Rizzo, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Britt Ghiroli report.

The duo helped the Nationals win the franchise's first World Series in 2019.

Rosenthal and Ghiroli note that Martinez's deal comes with an option for a third year and the extension for Rizzo is expected to be of a similar length.

A native of New York City, Martinez is in his sixth season in the Nats' dugout and currently managing on a one-year option that was picked up last fall.

Martinez, 58, joined the team after 10 seasons as bench coach under Joe Maddon, first with the Tampa Bay Rays and then the Chicago Cubs.

In five-plus seasons as Nats manager, Martinez has a record of 353-435.

As a player, Martinez appeared in 1,918 games over 16 seasons with the Cubs, Montreal Expos, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, Rays, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves from 1986 to 2001.

Rizzo, 62, joined the Nats front office in 2006 as assistant GM and was promoted to GM in 2009. The Chicago native was promoted once more to president in 2013.