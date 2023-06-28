SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners for arguing a play at the plate where Keibert Ruiz was called out for running out of the baseline.

It was the second time in six days that Martinez got tossed from a game.

Martinez immediately ran from the dugout after plate umpire Derek Thomas said Ruiz went too far out of the baseline to avoid a tag from Seattle catcher Tom Murphy. Ruiz was attempting to score from first on a double by Dominic Smith.

Martinez was animated in his argument and it didn’t take long for Thomas to eject Washington’s manager. Crew chief Mark Carlson eventually stepped in before Martinez left the field.

Martinez got tossed last week in a game against Arizona for arguing balls and strikes, his first ejection this season. He kicked dirt near the plate and crouched in response to being tossed by crew chief Doug Eddings.

