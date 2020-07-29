Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez confirmed on Wednesday that starter Stephen Strasburg will miss a second consecutive scheduled start - Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays - due to an ongoing hand issue.

Strasburg, 32, was scratched from last Saturday's game with a nerve issue in this throwing hand.

Martinez did say that the discomfort in the 2019 World Series Most Valuable Player was improving and that he was scheduled to throw later on Wednesday.

Erick Fedde, who pitched 4.0 innings in his first start of the season in lieu of Strasburg in a no-decision against the New York Yankees, will start in his place again against the Jays.

A three-time All-Star, Strasburg inked a seven-year, $245 million deal to remain with the Nats in the offseason.