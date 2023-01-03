Dominic Smith is sticking around the National League East.

USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reports the infielder/outfielder is signing a one-year with the Washington Nationals, pending a physical.

Dominic Smith is signing with the #Nats on a one-year deal, pending a physical — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 3, 2023

Nightengale notes that Smith is expected to play first base with the team.

Smith, 27, had spent the duration of his six-year career with the New York Mets. He was non-tendered by the team in November and became a free agent.

Originally taken with the 11th overall selection of the 2013 MLB Amateur Draft, Smith made his big-league debut in 2017.

The Los Angeles native had a disappointing 2022 campaign. He appeared in 58 games for the team last season, batting .194 with 17 runs batted in and an OPS of .560.