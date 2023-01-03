50m ago
Report: Nats ink Smith to one-year deal
Dominic Smith is sticking around the National League East. USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reports the infielder/outfielder is signing a one-year with the Washington Nationals, pending a physical.
TSN.ca Staff
Nightengale notes that Smith is expected to play first base with the team.
Smith, 27, had spent the duration of his six-year career with the New York Mets. He was non-tendered by the team in November and became a free agent.
Originally taken with the 11th overall selection of the 2013 MLB Amateur Draft, Smith made his big-league debut in 2017.
The Los Angeles native had a disappointing 2022 campaign. He appeared in 58 games for the team last season, batting .194 with 17 runs batted in and an OPS of .560.