2h ago
Nats sign longtime Red Sox UTL Holt
The Washington Nationals have signed former longtime Red Sox utility player Brock Holt, adding him for the final month of the season.
The Canadian Press
MLB: Nationals 10, Red Sox 2
BOSTON — The Washington Nationals have signed former longtime Red Sox utility player Brock Holt, adding him for the final month of the season.
The 32-year-old Holt played for the Red Sox for seven years before signing a $3.25-million, one-year deal with Milwaukee as a free agent in February.
Holt was released by the Brewers this week after hitting just .100 with nine strikeouts in 30 at-bats over 16 games.
Holt, a popular player with Boston, was a member of its 2018 World Series championship team.
