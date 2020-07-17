Washington owner Dan Snyder responded to Thursday's Washington Post piece in which 15 women, former employees of Snyder's team, who alleged a culture of rampant sexual harassment and verbal abuse within the organization during their times there.

On Friday, Snyder released a statement condemning that culture and promising change, pointing to the recent hiring of Wilkinson Walsh LLP, a Virginia law firm, to conduct an independent investigation into the claims.

"The behaviour described in yesterday's Washington Post article has no place in our franchise or society," Snyder said. "This story has strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team, a process that began with the hiring of Coach Rivera earlier this year. Beth Wilkinson and her firm are empowered to do a full, unbiased investigation and make any and all requisite recommendations. Upon completion of her work, we will institute new policies and procedures and strengthen our human resources infrastructure to not only avoid these issues in the future but most importantly create a team culture that is respectful and inclusive of all."

Snyder, who was not personally implicated in any of the claims, declined to be interviewed for the article.

Many of the employees accused of inappropriate behaviour in the piece have been terminated by the club in recent months, including longtime play-by-play man Larry Michael.

Later on Thursday, the NFL released a statement on the matter.

"These matters as reported are serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL's values. Everyone in the NFL has the right to work in an environment free from any and all forms of harassment," the NFL statement said. "Washington has engaged outside counsel to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. The club has pledged that it will give its full cooperation to the investigator and we expect the club and all employees to do so.