Adrian Peterson will be back for a 14th National Football League season.

The Washington Redskins announced on Wednesday that they had picked up the veteran running back's option for the 2020 campaign.

"Adrian's leadership and passion towards the game of football will set an example of what is expected of the players in this program moving forward," head coach Ron Rivera said in a team release.

Peterson, who will be 35 next month, appeared in 15 games for the team last season, rushing for 898 yards on 211 carries and five touchdowns, his second with the team.

The Oklahoma product heads into 2020 with 14,216 yards, fifth all-time in rushing and second among active players behind only Frank Gore.

Peterson needs 1,053 yards to pass Barry Sanders for fourth all-time.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Peterson was the 2012 NFL Most Valuable Player.

Prior to joining the Redskins, Peterson spent 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and split 2017 between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.